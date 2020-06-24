The Undertaker Receives A Memorable Tribute From Madison Square Garden After Retirement

Undertaker's docu-series, 'The Last Ride' ended in fitting fashion last week when The Phenom called time on his three-decade-long WWE career. The Undertaker stated that he no longer wishes to get back inside the ring, and called it a day on the documentary. Since then, numerous WWE superstars and fans have been paying tribute to 'The Deadman' and have been thanking him for producing so many iconic moments in his 30 years in WWE. The tributes kept pouring in for The Undertaker as Madison Square Garden paid homage to the WWE icon this week.

The Undertaker retirement: Madison Square Garden pays tribute to The Undertaker retirement

Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE pic.twitter.com/LXIoVzPHXl — MSG (@TheGarden) June 23, 2020

Madison Square Garden, also known as the ‘Mecca of Sports Entertainment’ has hosted several events where The Undertaker has had some glorious moments. To acknowledge those memories and pay tribute to The Undertaker’s illustrious WWE career, Madison Square Garden lighted up the stadium. The official social media handle of Madison Square Garden posted pictures of the homage to The Deadman this week. "Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE" wrote the official Twitter handle of Madison Square Garden. The Undertaker made his iconic WWE return against Kane at WrestleMania 20, which was hosted at Madison Square Garden. Apart from WrestleMania 20, The Undertaker has also attended several live events in “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

The Undertaker retirement: Will there will be a return post The Undertaker retirement?

Although The Phenom decided to bring the curtains down on his career at the age of 55, WWE fans are still expecting him to make a return sometime in the future. The Undertaker has announced his retirement several times in the past but thrilled the fans by making a comeback. In a recent interview with WWE.com, The Undertaker claimed that he would make a comeback only if Vince McMahon was in trouble. “If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass pull out the Undertaker, I mean I would have to consider that,” said The Undertaker.

