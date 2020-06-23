The Undertaker Reveals The One Condition That Could Bring Him Back To WWE

“Never say never” is what The Undertakerpreached to his fans throughout the years in his association with WWE. However, The Undertaker finally decided to call time on his WWE career, a decision he explained on the last episode of his docu-series. On the final episode of ‘The Last Ride’, The Undertaker stated that he no longer wants to get back in the ring, and is looking forward to enjoying retirement with his family. However, he went on to utter the words, ‘Never say never’, giving life to the ray of hope that he Phenom could once again be seen in the WWE ring. The Undertaker said that he could feature in the promotion once again under just one condition.

WWE news: The Undertaker reveals the only thing that will bring him back to the ring

The Undertaker, on the final episode of The Last Ride, opened up and talked about a range of things, including his personal life and his plans for the future. The 55-year-old has achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE and is billed as one of the greatest of all time in the wrestling community. The Deadman feels that he no longer needs to step inside the WWE ring and perform. However, he vowed of doing just that, only if Vince McMahon is in trouble.

“If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass pull out the Undertaker, I mean I would have to consider that.” said The Undertaker.

The Last Ride has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and WWE fans. The docu-series showcases the illustrious career of The Undertaker. The Undertaker has been associated with WWE over three decades and is the longest contracted superstar in the history of the promotion

WWE news: The Undertaker WWE career, best moments

The Undertaker WWE career has seen more ups than downs in the three decades of his dominance in the ring. From being one of the most active and dominant performers at WrestleMania to being a dominant Heavyweight Champion, The Undertaker has notched a lot of accolated and praise from wrestling veterans and fans. However, The Phenom has finally decided to bring the curtains down on a glorious WWE career spanning three decades.

Image courtesy: The Undertaker Instagram