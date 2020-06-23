Undertaker Recalls Heartbreak Of His Brother's Death During Filming Of WrestleMania 36

In the last and final episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride', 'The Phenom' made a number of revelations. Apart from announcing his retirement, he also discussed the tragic circumstances surrounding the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match where he faced AJ Styles. Undertaker – real name Mark Calaway – recalled the time he was driving back from the Boneyard Match's location to the WWE Performance Center when he received a phone call from his niece, who gave him some heartbreaking news.

Mark Calaway's niece informed him that her dad Timothy Calaway had suffered a heart attack. At first, The Undertaker thought that Timothy Calaway was alive and was sent to a hospital. However, when he asked his niece which hospital Timothy Calaway was admitted in, his niece said, “he didn't make it”. The Undertaker recalled how heartbroken he was when he heard the news. “It was in the middle of all this stuff going on, WrestleMania you know, when everything is perfect it's hectic and stressful but now I have to call all my brothers and let them know and then call my mother," said The Undertaker.

Undertaker also revealed that it was hard to perform at the Boneyard Match after hearing the news about Timothy Calaway. The Phenom said the location was filled with gravestones and coffins, which reminded him of Timothy Calaway's passing. “The next thing you know you're in a Boneyard Match and everything is centred around buried and it's like man, it makes it tough," The Undertaker added.

Undertaker vs AJ Styles WrestleMania 36: Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a phenomenal Boneyard match.

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles WrestleMania 36 match had everything, from Undertaker summoning fire and thunder to AJ Styles throwing Undertaker through a barricade. Though 'The Phenomenal One' attacked The Undertaker with everything in his arsenal, it was not enough to keep The Deadman down. In the end, The Undertaker buried AJ Styles alive in the same grave Styles had dug for him and left the boneyard on his bike. The Boneyard Match was praised for being wonderful, bizarre, unique and cinematic. Several critics said that the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.

Image Source: WWE.com