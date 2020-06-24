The UnderTaker Thanks Fans On Social Media After Announcing Retirement From Pro-wrestling

On the last episode of his ‘UnderTaker: The Last Ride,’ The Phenom announced his retirement, saying that he wants to spend more time with his family. He said he was satisfied with his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles, which allowed him to retire on an extremely high note. On Tuesday, two days after the last episode was released, The UnderTaker took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself posing on a stage with his fist aloft in front of the WWE Universe. He thanked the fans by using the hashtag "#ThankYou".

Within a few hours, The UnderTaker’s tweet started trending on Twitter as fans rushed to thank the WWE legend. One wrote, "Thanks for entertaining us all these years, Taker! We will miss you! #ThankYouTaker". "Thank you for everything and giving us all those special moments in the WWE to make our childhood great. You is,will,and forever be a Legend," wrote another. Until now the tweet has got more than 2,60,000 likes and 64,000 retweets.

Will The UnderTaker return to the WWE?

Though The UnderTaker said that he has “no desire to get back in the ring,” he was also quoted saying that he would consider a return "in case of an emergency" and if WWE CEO Vince McMahon was "in a pinch". However, The UnderTaker also revealed that at this point of his life “he’s done” and he just wants the “cowboy to ride-off”. He said he’s getting old and wants to spend the rest of his life with his kids and wife.

The UnderTaker got married to former wrestler Michelle McCool in 2010 and the two had a daughter named Kaia Faith Calaway in 2012. Apart from Kaia, The UnderTaker has three more kids, a son named Gunner Vincent Calaway and daughters Chasey and Grace Calaway.

“If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said in the documentary.

Image Courtesy: TheUnderTaker/Twitter, WWE.com

