Mark Calaway Brother: Does The Undertaker Have Any Siblings In Real Life?

For years WWE fans believed Undertaker and Kane were actual half-brothers who feuded and also sometimes teamed up as "The Brothers of Destruction" since the latter’s debut in 1997. However, in real life, Glenn Jacobs aka Kane and Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker are not related by blood. While Jacobs, currently the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, has no siblings, Calaway has three brothers.

Does The Undertaker have any siblings in real life?

Mark Calaway has four older brothers named David, Michael, Paul, and Timothy (died March 2020, age 63). While very little is known about David, Michael and Paul, Timothy was in pro-wrestling business before starting his own trading company, according to reports. He also featured on the final episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ where Mark Calaway can be seen reminiscing about his late brother.

Also Read l Mark Calaway brother: Undertaker Recalls Heartbreak Of His Brother's Death

The Undertaker was left heartbroken after hearing about Timothy’s passing

In the episode, Undertaker revealed that while he was preparing for his last bout at WrestleMania 36, he received a phone call from his niece, who informed him that her dad Timothy Calaway had suffered a heart attack. At first, The Undertaker thought that Timothy was alive and was sent to a hospital. However, when he asked his niece which hospital Timothy Calaway was admitted in, his niece said, “he didn't make it”.

“It was in the middle of all this stuff going on, WrestleMania you know, when everything is perfect it's hectic and stressful but now I have to call all my brothers and let them know and then call my mother," said The Undertaker.

Also Read l Undertaker real name: Rock puts Undertaker in his wrestling Mount Rushmore

Undertaker farewell: Mark Calaway says goodbye to the sport

Apart from that, in the final episode, Mark Calaway announced his retirement. He added that in his opinion, his fight against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career. Recently, at the WWE Survivor Series 2020 PPV, Undertaker officially bid farewell to the WWE Universe, claiming that it’s time for him to “let The Undertaker rest in peace”.

“For 30 long years I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace,” he said at the PPV.

Also Read l Undertaker farewell: John Cena leads the tribute list as stars celebrate Phenom's career

Also Read l Undertaker career: Calaway bids goodbye with a heartfelt speech at Survivor Series

Image Source: WWE.com