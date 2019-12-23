Matt Hardy Thanks WWE For Including 'The Hardy Boyz' In Top 10 Returns Of The Decade

WWE has been uploading a bunch of “Best Of The Decades” recently since we are approaching towards the end of the decade. Recently, they uploaded the most mind-blowing returns of the past ten years as a part of WWE Top 5 series on their YouTube channel.

The top five lists also featured the shocking return of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) at WrestleMania 33. It was a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder clash for the WWE RAW Tag Team title. It was turned into a Fatal Four Way Match. The New Day introduced the Hardy Boyz to shock everyone. In the end, The Hardy Boyz ended up winning the match.

Thanks for the inclusion, @WWE. I know we aren’t currently considered top-level talent, but this return left an INDELIBLE mark on pro wrestling history. In terms of legit shock & surprise, as well as happiness & triumph, this one tops the list for many. pic.twitter.com/qtyO3Bqjcr https://t.co/Vho74y4POs — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 21, 2019

Matt Hardy thanks WWE

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy responded to the video featuring him and uploaded by WWE. He responded to the tweet by thanking WWE for including The Hardy Boyz in the top five returns of the decade list. Take a look at his tweet here:

