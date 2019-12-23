The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Matt Hardy Thanks WWE For Including 'The Hardy Boyz' In Top 10 Returns Of The Decade

WWE News

Recently, they uploaded the mind-blowing returns of the past ten years. Matt Hardy responded to the video featuring him uploaded by WWE. Read on for more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Matt Hardy

WWE has been uploading a bunch of “Best Of The Decades” recently since we are approaching towards the end of the decade. Recently, they uploaded the most mind-blowing returns of the past ten years as a part of WWE Top 5 series on their YouTube channel.

Also Read | WWE: Bully Ray Slams The Promotion For Not Giving Matt Hardy His Due

Also Read | Matt Hardy’s Wife Reby Hardy Fires Shots At WWE, Claims The Brand 'uses' The Superstar

The top five lists also featured the shocking return of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) at WrestleMania 33. It was a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder clash for the WWE RAW Tag Team title. It was turned into a Fatal Four Way Match. The New Day introduced the Hardy Boyz to shock everyone. In the end, The Hardy Boyz ended up winning the match.

Also Read | Matt Hardy Introduces His Newborn Baby To The World Whose Name Intrigues Fans Online

Also Read | Matt Hardy Woos Fans With Comeback On WWE RAW Amidst Loss To Buddy Murphy

Matt Hardy thanks WWE

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy responded to the video featuring him and uploaded by WWE. He responded to the tweet by thanking WWE for including The Hardy Boyz in the top five returns of the decade list. Take a look at his tweet here:

Also Read | WWE: Matt Hardy Gives Update On WWE Return, Could Feature On RAW, SmackDown Or NXT

Also Read | WWE News: Will Superstar Matt Hardy Return To SmackDown Soon?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS