Stone Cold Steve Austin Says Today's WWE Lacks A 'surprise Factor'

WWE is currently embroiled in a battle for supremacy with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While the magnitude of the company means that it still reigns supreme, former WWE star Stone Cold Steve Austin feels that today's WWE is missing 'spontaneity'.

Watch: Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on WWE

Stone Cold's take on the current product

Stone Cold Steve Austin was present on the show Pardon My Take, where he revealed his thoughts on the current WWE product. Speaking to the hosts, Steve Austin admitted that today's WWE is missing 'the surprise factor'. Steve Austin, who was arguably the biggest star in the Attitude Era, said that during his time with the company, the wrestlers were awarded some degree of creative freedom that automatically sparked a sense of uncertainty. Stone Cold Steve Austin brought back his Attitude Era days revealing why some of his major feuds drew major attractions. The Texas Rattlesnake enjoyed memorable feuds against The Rock, Vince McMahon and D-Generation X (DX). He believes that the sense of mystery around the next episode of RAW garnered more interest among fans.

Stone Cold Steve Austin also touched upon his relationship WWE chairman Vince McMahon. He stated that although they shared an on-screen rivalry, the duo shared mutual respect for each other. He shared the incident where he refused to lose to Brock Lesnar in a 'King of the Ring' tournament match back in 2002. As a result, he did not turn up for the Monday Night RAW show. Steve Austin was subsequently fined by Vince McMahon. The 55-year-old admitted that till date, he regrets that decision.

There's no doubt that the Attitude Era had wrestling supporters glued to their product. Since entering the PG era, the company has turned off the heat with respect to the brutality of the content. While scripted promos and segments started dominating recent years, it's obvious that the surprise factor has gone down a notch. With AEW challenging WWE at every point, there's a hope that WWE creatives would go back to the old product and create more engaging content for the fans.

