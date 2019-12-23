WWE RAW: Randy Orton To Team Up With The Viking Raiders To Face The O.C.

Last week’s WWE RAW belonged to The O.C. as they first defeated The Viking Raiders in a Tag-Team match. They later went on to brutalise Randy Orton. After the show, WWE revealed that The Viper and The Viking Raiders will team up to face The O.C. in a six-man Tag-Team match. The match is scheduled to take place in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Many believe that the rivalry between these two groups will not end in the upcoming show as WWE would want the two teams to collide in WWE Royal Rumble as well.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

From the start of the match, AJ Styles kept targeting Randy Orton's left knee and kept Orton from taking over. However, The Viper recovered soon and fought back by delivering a nasty uppercut. Orton tried to pin Styles, but The Phenomenal One kicked out. AJ Styles tried to fight, but an explosive power slam by Orton allowed him to take control again. Orton then tried to deliver a superplex, but AJ Styles escaped and started beating The Viper. AJ Styles then delivered a moonsault for a near-fall.

In the later part of the match, a recovered apex predator delivered the DDT to take control. Randy Orton then tried to deliver an RKO, but Styles countered. Styles then tried to deliver a Calf Crusher, but The Viper escaped. Frustrated, Styles tried to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm, but Randy Orton caught him mid-air and delivered an RKO for the win. After the match, AJ Styles' team The O.C. came in and started punishing The Viper. The Viking Raiders came for Orton’s help, but The O.C. powered through and punished them too.

