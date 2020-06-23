AEW Suspends Sammy Guevara After Vile Sexual Comments On WWE's Sasha Banks Surface Online

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar Sammy Guevara's wrestling career has been plunged into jeopardy after his vile comments about WWE superstar Sasha Banks from 2016 surfaced online. The 26-year-old was suspended by AEW for an indefinite period of time. AEW also announced that Sammy Guevara's salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville, Florida. The wrestler will have to undergo sensitivity training before the wrestling promotion re-evaluates his future with the company.

AEW statement on Sammy Guevara pic.twitter.com/11yL2QytF7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020

AEW suspends Sammy Guevara: What did Sammy Guevara say?

Sammy Guevara, who worked as an extra in WWE, appeared on a podcast in 2016 where he made some extremely insensitive remarks about the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Guevara said during the podcast that he wanted to "sexually assault" Sasha Banks after working with WWE in a minor capacity that year. While the Sammy Guevara comments did not make headway back then, it recently surfaced online amid the ongoing #SpeakingOut movement. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a massive backlash for the AEW wrestler.

"AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind. We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. As such effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice," the statement from AEW read. The 26-year-old was scheduled to face Matt Hardy on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW suspends Sammy Guevara: Sammy Guevara Twitter apology

Following social media criticism, Sammy Guevara issued an apology via social media. Guevara said he was "idiotic" when he made those offensive comments and asked for forgiveness for his foul remarks. In a subsequent post, Guevara apologised to Sasha Banks for his remarks.

Sammy Guevara Twitter apology:

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

Sammy Guevara and Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Vernado) noted that they spoke to each other and had an open discussion about the incident. "Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologised and we had an open discussion,” Banks wrote on Twitter. “Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don’t condone or tolerate this kind of behaviour. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else’s life and can send the wrong message."

AEW suspends Sammy Guevara: WWE and AEW superstars react

Former WWE tag-team and now AEW tag-team stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lauded Sasha Banks for her stance:

I ❤️ Sasha — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 22, 2020

My girl. My daughter’s role model. I’m proud of her, everyday. https://t.co/byTKBiGfe4 — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 22, 2020

Kenny Omega, Big Swole also react to 'AEW suspends Sammy Guevara' news

The Bucks and I have decided to hold off on releasing #BTE today. We hope to be back some day in the near future. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 22, 2020

Wait what.....why every time I get on here there is a fire? Sammy was wrong, period. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 22, 2020

WWE superstars Carmella, Bayley, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and others speak up on the incident

Well said @SashaBanksWWE🤍 Thinking of you & very proud of you. https://t.co/aY7BsJ8QKk — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) June 22, 2020

Well said. 👏🏼💙 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) June 22, 2020

(Image Credits: Sammy Guevara and Sasha Banks Instagram Handles)