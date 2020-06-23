WWE Chief Vince McMahon Lives In A £32m Mansion, Is A Workaholic And Gyms At 3:00 AM

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has been the man responsible for bringing sports entertainment to wrestling fans around the globe but the Vince McMahon house, which is worth a small fortune in itself, has come to be through plenty of hard work and commitment. At 74, Vince McMahon has a bizarre workout routine as the WWE CEO regularly undergoes 3 am sessions in the gym before starting a busy day at work. Here's a look at the Vince McMahon net worth and the Vince McMahon house that has an indoor gym.

ALSO READ: WWE RAW Results And Highlights: Big Show Confronts Orton; Rey Mysterio Attacks Rollins

Vince McMahon mansion: Vince McMahon house

The Vince McMahon mansion is located in Greenwich, Connecticut and the Vince McMahon house was reportedly purchased for a whopping £32 million. The enormous plot has a three-storeyed mansion with nine bathrooms, a gym as well as a guest room. The entrance to McMahon's residence has a long driveway with trees flanked on either side with plenty of open spaces around the house.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Reveals The One Condition That Could Bring Him Back To WWE

The front door is greeted with a fountain with the garage adjacent to the front yard. At the rear end of the mansion are two lush gardens along with a swimming pool on one side. In 2006, the Vince McMahon mansion was valued at an estimated £40 million. Vince McMahon seldom has enough time to spend in his lavish home as the WWE chief is always pre-occupied with work.

Following a 3 am workout, McMahon travels to the locations of the WWE events on his private jet and heads straight into his office in the respective town, according to Arn Anderson, who worked as a producer with WWE until last year. While speaking on the Arn podcast, he said McMahon spends most of his afternoon in the office meeting room and once the show is over, his private jet flies him to a hotel for the night before flying to the next town the following day. McMahon's day then restarts with an early morning gym session, leaving no time for handshakes and photographs in between.

Vince McMahon net worth: Vince McMahon wife

According to reports from Forbes, the Vince McMahon net worth as of 2020 is an estimated £1.6 billion. The Vince McMahon net worth is boosted through the WWE chairman's major ownership in the WWE industry. Over the last few decades, Vince McMahon has transformed the WWE into a multi-billion-dollar concern and most recently US President Donald Trump turned towards McMahon to boost the country's economy amid the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Why Did The UnderTaker Retire? Several Reasons Why The WWE Star Called It A Day

I’m lucky to have amazing kids like @shanemcmahon and @StephMcMahon. Happy Father’s Day to all those who cherish the gift of fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/JSFK1ZQx6m — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 21, 2020

Vince McMahon married Linda Edwards in 1996 and the couple has two kids together - Stephanie and Shane. Linda McMahon is a member of the Republican party and served as the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019. On April 15, the 71-year-old Linda was named Chairwoman of America First Action.

ALSO READ: Rey Mysterio Returns To WWE RAW With His Son Dominik, Attacks Seth Rollins And Team

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy - Vince McMahon Twitter