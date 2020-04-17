WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 17 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see The Miz defend John Morrison's and his WWE SmackDown Tag-Team championship in a Triple-Threat match against Jay Uso and Big E. In the sub-main event, Sasha Banks will face Tamina. According to some, Bayley could help Sasha Banks win the match or she could attack her and start a new storyline.

WWE SmackDown will also see two Money in the Bank qualifying matches as Daniel Bryan will face Cesaro and Naomi will face Dana Brooke. According to many, Daniel Bryan will win the match and participate in the ladder match.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming online: WWE SmackDown live streaming details, preview, predicted results ahead of WrestleMania 36

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Triple Threat Match: The Miz (C) vs Jay Uso vs Big E

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Sasha Banks to face Tamina

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose storyline to continue

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Naomi vs Dana Brooke

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt feud to continue

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura could appear

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming online: WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results, March 27 episode preview: WWE News

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, April 18 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming online: WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results, preview for Mar 20 episode: WWE News

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming online: WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results, March 13 preview