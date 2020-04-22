WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 22 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see The Velveteen Dream go up against Finn Balor. According to many, Dream will win the match and will go on to face Adam Cole for the WWE NXT Championship. After making his NXT debut and attacking Tommaso Ciampa, Karrion Kross could also appear and challenge the Blackheart for a match. There has been speculation that Kross will defeat Ciampa as it will be his debut WWE match. Mexican wrestler El Hijo del Fantasma is also set to make his debut in the upcoming episode and will face Jack Gallagher.
As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
Next Wednesday. @FinnBalor. @DreamWWE.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020
It's a date. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/on5mvh44L5
