WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 22 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see The Velveteen Dream go up against Finn Balor. According to many, Dream will win the match and will go on to face Adam Cole for the WWE NXT Championship. After making his NXT debut and attacking Tommaso Ciampa, Karrion Kross could also appear and challenge the Blackheart for a match. There has been speculation that Kross will defeat Ciampa as it will be his debut WWE match. Mexican wrestler El Hijo del Fantasma is also set to make his debut in the upcoming episode and will face Jack Gallagher.

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT Live Match: Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

WWE NXT Live Match: El Hijo del Fantasma to make his debut

WWE NXT Live Match: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida vs Tony Nese

WWE NXT Live Match: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas

WWE NXT Live Match: The Velveteen Dream to face Finn Balor

WWE NXT Live Match: Io Shirai vs Charlotte Flair feud to continue

WWE NXT Live Match: Karrion Kross could make an appearance

WWE NXT Live Match: Tommaso Ciampa could feature

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

