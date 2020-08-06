WWE NXT Results, Highlights: Dakota Kai Wins Title Shot, Pat McAfee Attacks Adam Cole

NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium defended their titles against the Undisputed Era in the main event of yet another action-packed NXT episode. With all eyes set on NXT Takeover: XXX, most of the storylines during the episode revolved around the flagship event. Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai started things off with a fine match which was followed by some interesting segments and in-ring action. Here's a recap of the episode and the major segments that went down this week during WWE NXT:

WWE NXT results

Dakota Kai beats Rhea Ripley to become No.1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship

With a chance to face the champ Io Shirai on the line, both women delivered a fantastic opening match to kickstart WWE NXT. Former NXT Women's champion, Rhea Ripley used her strength to her advantage to dominate the early proceedings of the match. The Australian continuously targetted Kai's back and kept punishing her with devastating chops.

Eventually, Dakota Kai was able to establish a strong foothold in the match and she even connected with a pump kick for a near fall. Rhea soon began dominating the match. And as soon as it appeared, Ripley would be heading to NXT Takeover: XXX to face Io Shirai, an interruption from Mercedes Martinez allowed Kai to hit the G2K for the three count.

Damian Priest vs Oney Lorcan vs Ridge Holland - NXT North American Title Ladder Match qualifier

Another match, with a title opportunity at stake, Damian Priest was left to face the agility of 205 star Oney Lorcan and the strength of NXT UK's Ridge Holland. Debutant Ridge Holland had a fine showing throughout the match, which could be WWE's way of hinting the UK's rising star would be a mainstay in NXT moving forward. At one point, Holland caught a diving Lorcan only to deliver a devastating T-Bone suplex for a near fall. However, it was Priest who snatched the win after he caught Holland with a sit-out chokeslam and finished Lorcan with the Reckoning for the pin.

Damian Priest joins Dexter Lumis and Bronson Reed, who qualified earlier, in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. However, an injury to Lumis caused him to be dropped from the match, meaning there are still three spots up for grabs in the Ladder match.

Imperium vs The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Fabian Aichner started the match for the champs while Kyle O'Reilly took the ring for the challengers. Aichner soon got the upper hand in the match after he connected a sweet Big Boot onto O'Reilly. Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish faced the same fate as he got taken out by a backbreaker from the Italian powerhouse. While both teams got the opportunity to trade blows as the match progressed, Imperium took the win after a ringside confusion allowed them to hit Fish with the European Bomb for the win.

The highlight of the main event was former NFL star, Pat McAfee, laid out the Undisputed Era's Adam Cole with his signature NFL punt kick. You can watch the confrontation below:

WWE NXT results: Complete match card

Dakota Kai beat Rhea Ripley via pinfall to become the No.1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship

Bronson Reed beat Shane Thorne via pinfall to qualify for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match

Damian Priest beat Oney Lorcan & Ridge Holland to qualify for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match

NXT Champion Keith Lee beat Cameron Grimes via pinfall

Tegan Nox beat Indi Hartwell via pinfall

Imperium beat Undisputed Era via pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Elsewhere, NXT champ Keith Lee beat Cameron Grimes in a singles match. After the match, Karrion Kross appeared on the screen to send a strong message to the champ. Also, Legado Del Fantasma showed their dominance in NXT by a targetted attack on Breezango's Fandango.

