Road Dogg Slammed For Defending Donald Trump And Sharing Controversial Video Of Joe Biden

WWE fans recently slammed NXT producer Road Dogg – real name Brian Girard James – for sharing a controversial video of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. In the video, Joe Biden can be seen comparing poor children to rich ‘white’ children. Road Dogg then showed support to US President Donald Trump by sharing a long message on Facebook, which sparked another firestorm of angry comments.

In his post, Road Dogg claimed that the US is moving in a completely wrong direction. He claimed the US used to be a ‘patriotic, God-fearing/loving country,’ but now everything has changed. “What went wrong and how did this happen? I'd suggest over the last eight years with a leftist/Socialist president in office. Donald Trump started fighting to centre us again, and the fangs came out on the other side of the isle. We need to take America back, for all people of all colours,” Road Dogg added.

Fans slam Road Dogg for his controversial comment

The incident got even bigger when a wrestling fan took a screenshot of Road Dogg’s comments and posted it on Twitter with the caption, “WWE Employee Road Dogg ladies and gentlemen.” Later, Road Dogg responded to the tweet by asking whether a WWE employee is allowed to “express his opinions and core values” or not. Several Twitter users commented on the post and criticised Road Dogg for his comments related to Donald Trump. Some fans criticised Road Dogg for not being well informed about his country’s current political situation, while few praised the former wrestler for expressing his views.

WWE Employee Road Dogg ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/c6v9JQNu3L — Danny Jackpot (@Danny_Jackpot) July 21, 2020

“While I don't agree with your sentiment. I do appreciate you having/sharing your views. I appreciate and respect you. Hope you and your family are doing well,” wrote a fan. “You don’t see any racism from Donald Trump. Calling African Americans criminals and Mexicans murderers and rapists. If that’s not racism, then can he let me know what is,” added another. “Wow, just wow. I don’t know where to start,” commented the third.

McMahon family are all republican, especially Linda. It doesn’t surprise me anyone from behind the scenes will say stuff like that. — Steve Austin’s Beer Can (@Austins316beer) July 22, 2020

Road Dogg is a WWE NXT producer who has held numerous championships in his three-decade-long wrestling career. During his time in WWE, Road Dogg became a six-time WWF/WWE World Tag Team Champion and held the Intercontinental Championship and Hardcore Championship once. Apart from that, Road Dogg is also the inaugural WWA World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Because of his impressive career, Road Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2019).

Image Source: WWE.com