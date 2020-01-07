The Debate
Matt Hardy Could Leave WWE And Join AEW After His Contract Expires

WWE News

Dave Meltzer on WO Radio said that he has heard that Matt Hardy could leave WWE and join AEW once his contract expires. AEW offers more creative control.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The multi-time WWE Tag-Team Champion Matt Hardy recently returned to WWE. He had to face a series of losses against RAW superstars like Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre. Last time, Matt Hardy was seen in the WWE ring was back in April when he defeated The Usos. Following his loss to McIntyre, Hardy took to Twitter and revealed that his ‘countdown to Arcadia has begun’.

When fans asked about the reason behind Hardy’s recent appearance and loss in the match against Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy wrote that he entered the ring to repay his debt. He said that he worked for WWE with pride and did whatever he could. Matt Hardy ended the tweet by writing that his conscience is clear and he is at peace.

Matt Hardy may join AEW

After Matt Hardy’s tweet went viral, many fans believed that the former WWE Tag-Team Champion can leave the company after his contract expires in February. Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer also talked about Matt Hardy and his future on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer said that he has heard that Matt Hardy could leave WWE and join AEW once his contract expires. Meltzer also suggested that Matt Hardy can also join Impact or ROH, but AEW is the best bet as it gives more creative control to the wrestler.

"His contract is up in a couple of months. I think that he’s doing Broken Matt Hardy segments so whether it’s Impact or Ring Of Honor or AEW…in that situation if you’re trying to be high profile then AEW is your best bet. I would think that he might end up there,” said Dave Meltzer.

Matt Hardy has won many Tag-Team Championships in WWE and has been a part of many memorable matches. Fans are not happy with how WWE is treating Matt Hardy. Hardy has the calibre to fight and win against A-list superstars. Earlier, former Tag-Team Champion Bubba Ray Dudley also thrashed WWE for disrespecting Matt Hardy’s character.

Published:
