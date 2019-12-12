Matt Hardy’s Wife Reby Hardy Fires Shots At WWE, Claims The Brand 'uses' The Superstar

The multi-time WWE Tag-Team Champion Matt Hardy recently returned to WWE just to face series of losses against RAW superstars like Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre. Last time Matt Hardy was seen in the WWE ring was back in April when he defeated The Usos. Following his loss to WWE RAW superstars this week, Hardy took to Twitter and revealed that his ‘countdown to Arcadia has begun’. When fans asked the reason for Hardy’s recent appearance and losing the match against Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy wrote that he entered the ring to repay his debt. He said that he worked for WWE with pride and did whatever he could. Matt Hardy ended the tweet by writing that his conscience is clear and he is at peace.

I needed to return to @WWE to finish in the right way. I didn’t want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace. pic.twitter.com/EpT1gjNZNT — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019

Reby Hardy slams WWE

Recently, Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, took to Twitter and slammed WWE for rubbing her husband’s debt on his face ‘every chance they get’. She then added that she and Matt Hardy have looked past the incident and pretended that the event never happened. Matt Hardy currently keeps himself busy by making unique videos for his YouTube Channel ‘Matt Hardy Brand’. Reby Hardy and Matt’s brother, Jeff Hardy, can also be seen featuring in some of his videos.

Repaid your debt but they’ll still rub it in your face every chance they get 🙃 that’s ok, we don’t pretend the less than perfect shit never happened here ☕️ https://t.co/CoFcu4BeSu — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) December 10, 2019

