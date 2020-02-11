Matt Hardy Gets Medical Attention After A Vicious Attack From Randy Orton

Randy Orton is hunting for his upcoming opponent like a mad dog. He is ready to take over the entire WWE roster in order to do so. The former WWE champion ignited a feud with Edge on his massive return at WWE Royal Rumble. However, it seems that Randy Orton has diverted his attention from Edge to Matt Hardy. In the latest segment of Monday Night RAW, The Viper unloaded a brutal attack over Matt Hardy. No wonder, the younger Hardy was forced to take medical help after the night ended.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton attacks Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy was enjoying his ‘mic-time’ in front of a massive crowd. However, Randy Orton decided to intervene. The Viper and Matt Hardy share a deep history in WWE and Randy Orton decided to re-ignite the rivalry by attacking Matt. The younger Hardy also offered some action from his side but fell short in front of Randy Orton’s patented RKO. Once Matt Hardy went on the ground, Orton landed vicious blows over him with chairs. The attack was so vicious, that Matt Hardy was forced to take medical assistance by the end of the night.

WWE RAW: Will the brawl continue?

A major portion of the WWE Universe believes that Randy Orton is trying to create a triple-threat feud with Edge and Matt Hardy. However, nothing has been confirmed by the WWE officials. After two back-to-back attacks over Edge and Matt Hardy, Randy Orton has opened up a lot of options for himself. Let us see if WWE actually materializes the feud into a fight.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WWE)