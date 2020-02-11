Shayna Baszler Channels Inner Vampire To BITE 'The Man' Becky Lynch On WWE RAW

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made her presence felt on the latest episode of WWE RAW in brutal fashion. Baszler set her sights on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and attacked her after the latter just finished her match. Shayna Baszler made sure Lynch remembered the assault by literally biting a piece of her neck off.

♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

Multiple reports suggested that WWE is setting up a major match between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 36. After losing her NXT Women's title, Bazler entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at No. 30 and had quite a dominating run. The former MMA star eliminated eight superstars during the match before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

WWE RAW Results: Shayna Baszler bites Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler was expected to pop up on WWE RAW this week but none could have imagined the kind of attack she laid out on Becky Lynch. Baszler hit the ring and attacked Becky Lynch right after she retained her title over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, in a rematch from Royal Rumble 2020. After choking 'The Man', Baszler brutally bit her neck, bloodying both the superstars.

Shayna Baszler has attacked Becky Lynch on #WWE #RAW! and BIT HER NECK!!! Dracula would be proud. HOLY SHIT! pic.twitter.com/uIfqw6ybwt — NoDQ.com: WWE Super Showdown 2020 news #WWESSD (@nodqdotcom) February 11, 2020

WWE paramedics quickly made their way out to the ring to attend to Lynch, while Baszler headed for the ramp after her vicious assault While nothing is revealed of the feud yet, it seems likely that the duo would clash at the Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE appears to rate Shayna Baszler very highly and the 'Queen of Spades' might just be the perfect opponent for Lynch heading into WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Results: Social media reacts to Shayna Baszler's 'Vampire' moment

Oh cool Shayna Baszler is now a Vampire 🤦🏻‍♂️ #raw pic.twitter.com/KBPrIQatae — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) February 11, 2020

Mark down "bite a chunk of blood out of a wrestler's neck" as something I never expected to see in wrestling, especially between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch. — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) February 11, 2020

Did vince just turn Shayna baszler from a legit badass into a fucking vampire?!? #Raw pic.twitter.com/Vu7cuh8rFf — 🧞‍♂️Merch Freak Austin🧞‍♂️ (@DreamOverBro) February 11, 2020

