The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shayna Baszler Channels Inner Vampire To BITE 'The Man' Becky Lynch On WWE RAW

WWE News

Shayna Baszler set her sights on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and knocked her out. Baszler then went on to brutally bite Lynch on the neck. Read on.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shayna Baszler

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made her presence felt on the latest episode of WWE RAW in brutal fashion. Baszler set her sights on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and attacked her after the latter just finished her match. Shayna Baszler made sure Lynch remembered the assault by literally biting a piece of her neck off.

Multiple reports suggested that WWE is setting up a major match between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 36. After losing her NXT Women's title, Bazler entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at No. 30 and had quite a dominating run. The former MMA star eliminated eight superstars during the match before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. 

Also Read | Royal Rumble: WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler May Appear In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE RAW Results: Shayna Baszler bites Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler was expected to pop up on WWE RAW this week but none could have imagined the kind of attack she laid out on Becky Lynch. Baszler hit the ring and attacked Becky Lynch right after she retained her title over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, in a rematch from Royal Rumble 2020. After choking 'The Man', Baszler brutally bit her neck, bloodying both the superstars. 

Also Read | WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley Remains Humble Despite Beating Shayna Baszler For Championship Title

WWE paramedics quickly made their way out to the ring to attend to Lynch, while Baszler headed for the ramp after her vicious assault While nothing is revealed of the feud yet, it seems likely that the duo would clash at the Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE appears to rate Shayna Baszler very highly and the 'Queen of Spades' might just be the perfect opponent for Lynch heading into WrestleMania. 

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 Likely To Include Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Match-up: Reports

WWE RAW Results: Social media reacts to Shayna Baszler's 'Vampire' moment

Also Read | WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley Defeats Shayna Baszler, Becomes The New NXT Women's Champion

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA EYE A CONSOLATION WIN
SUNIL YADAV ON DELHI ELECTIONS
TRUMP SAYS VIRUS WILL DISAPPEAR
KARTI'S SUSPICION ON UCC
FIVE PLAYERS FOUND GUILTY BY ICC
'TRUST JUDGES ON CAA': GOGOI