Matt Hardy Says ‘goodbye’ To WWE After Getting Attacked By Randy Orton On RAW

After this week’s WWE RAW, former WWE Tag-Team champion Matt Hardy took to Twitter and said ‘goodbye’ to the company. On his last WWE appearance, Matt Hardy was seen getting brutally attacked by Randy Orton. After the segment, referees and WWE officials helped Matt Hardy find his feet and took him to the locker room.

Matt Hardy may join AEW

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer earlier talked about Matt Hardy and his future. Dave Meltzer said that he has heard that Matt Hardy could leave WWE and join AEW once his contract expires. Meltzer also suggested that Matt Hardy can even join Impact or ROH, but AEW is his best bet. After all, it gives more creative control to the wrestler.

"I think that he’s doing Broken Matt Hardy segments so whether it’s Impact or Ring Of Honor or AEW…in that situation, if you’re trying to be high profile, then AEW is your best bet,” said Dave Meltzer.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy

After failing to explain himself last week, Randy Orton arrived on RAW with a reason. Randy Orton accepted that what he did was wrong. He claimed that his actions hurt him more than they hurt Edge. Matt Hardy appeared and interfered with the apex predator.

Matt Hardy accused Randy Orton of lying and started talking about his past relationship with Edge. Randy Orton tried to deliver an RKO, but The Woken One countered. However, the second RKO connected and Randy Orton took Matt Hardy down. The Viper then punished Hardy with a steel chair.

Some fans believe that WWE is trying to create a triple threat storyline between Edge, Matt Hardy and Randy Orton. However, with Matt Hardy's latest tweet, the storyline may not see the light of the day.

