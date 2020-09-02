Matt Hardy Reveals The Real Reason Why Jeff Hardy Is Still In WWE And He Isn’t

After Matt Hardy left WWE and joined AEW, rumours started swirling that his brother Jeff Hardy would also leave Vince McMahon’s promotion. However, Jeff Hardy made his WWE return a few weeks after Matt’s departure and started a feud with Sheamus. Later, he went on to defeat AJ Styles and is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Matt Hardy made a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s show, where he opened up about his WWE departure and revealed why Jeff Hardy didn’t leave WWE with him.

Also Read l WWE News: RAW’s viewership ratings take a massive hit despite Payback

Matt Hardy on why WWE didn't let Jeff Hardy go

While talking about his brother, Matt Hardy said that after they returned to WWE, Jeff Hardy got injured and underwent several surgeries. He then took some more time off to recover and was out of action for one year and eight months. Since WWE continued to pay Jeff Hardy when he was on leave, one year and eight months were added to his contract – meaning his contract was extended. Matt Hardy claimed that while Jeff Hardy was recovering, he was working every day and didn’t take any leaves and that’s why he was able to leave the company once his contract expired.

“Once that happens in WWE if they still continue to pay you, they can extend his contract so he had a year and eight months tacked on to his deal as opposed to my deal. I worked all the way through without ever being injured, so that is why Jeff is still working there now.”

Also Read l Brock Lesnar to UFC or AEW? The Beast Incarnate exits WWE after contract runs out

Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE?

After leaving WWE, Matt Hardy uploaded a video on his YouTube page titled ‘Talks From The Throne’ where he revealed that he decided to leave WWE because of creative differences. He said he had a different idea for his in-ring character, but WWE was not on the same page as him. At one point, WWE even asked Matt Hardy to join WWE NXT and according to many, that could also be a reason behind Matt Hardy’s departure.

"The reason I needed to leave WWE was because, when it comes to my creative stance, and my creative outlook on myself and my career. I just think myself and WWE are on different pages," said Matt Hardy.

Also Read l WWE announce amicable parting of ways with famed commentator Mauro Ranallo

Also Read l WWE News: Mike Tyson participates in intense training session with Kurt Angl

Image credits: WWE.com