Undertaker Vs AJ Styles At WrestleMania Was Supposed To Have A ‘Metallica’ Twist

Hype around WrestleMania 36 was a mixed bag, to say the least. Most fans wondered what WWE would be capable of, hosting the promotion's biggest event in the midst of a full-blown pandemic with no fans in attendance. The Boneyard Match between Undertaker and AJ Styles, however, quickly dispelled any doubts WWE fans had on the promotion's creative team. The Boneyard Match was more than entertaining and both the superstars delivered incredible performances. In the end, The Undertaker used his 'supernatural' powers to defeat AJ Styles before leaving the boneyard on his iconic bike. The cinematic match was loved by both fans and critics and was hailed as the best match of WrestleMania 36 by many sports and wrestling websites.

Metallica wanted to introduce Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

Originally, the match was supposed to take place at The Raymond James Stadium, but after the coronavirus crisis, plans had to be changed and WWE decided to keep Undertaker vs AJ Styles at a boneyard. If it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, WWE had some really big plans for the contest. According to WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon, legendary metal band Metallica wanted to be a part of Undertaker’s entrance. They were scheduled to introduce Undertaker with a performance at The Raymond James Stadium.

However, Stephanie McMahon said that despite the pandemic, Metallica still wanted to be a part of Undertaker vs AJ Styles and that’s why one of their songs can be heard throughout the Boneyard Match. “We've experimented with cinematic matches. The Boneyard Match was like a 20-minute movie sequence and it was cut to Metallica because Metallica was going to be apart of WrestleMania, their music was going to be apart of Undertaker's entrance,” said Stephanie McMahon. “When everything changed, they said 'we still want to be apart of this if we can, we're not backing out.' We were very grateful to Metallica for helping score the entire sequence," she added.

The Undertaker announces retirement after WrestleMania 36

On the last episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride', The Phenom announced his retirement, saying that he wants to spend more time with his family. He said he was satisfied with his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles, which allowed him to retire on an extremely high note. After Undertaker’s announcement, AJ Styles took to Twitter and shared his feelings about The Phenom's retirement. AJ Styles claimed that he’s still “floored” with the WrestleMania 36 match’s reception. “If it was the last time Undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honoured it was against me,” AJ Styles added.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com