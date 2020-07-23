The Undertaker Reveals Story Of Accidentally Setting Yokozuna On Fire In Real Life

WWE recently released a bonus episode of ‘The Last Ride’ documentary series where The Undertaker can be seen talking about his former friend and in-ring rival Yokozuna. While remembering his ‘Bone Street Krew’ days, The Undertaker revealed how he accidentally lit Yokozuna's hair on fire when they were in a hotel room together. The Undertaker stated that there was a matchbox in their hotel room and he picked it up and started lighting the matchsticks.

He then started flicking the matches and tried to hit other people in the room. “Big Yoko was on the other side of the table from me, and I flicked one, and it went right over his head. I didn't realize it landed in the back of his hair. All-of-a-sudden, I start seeing all this smoke. I said, hey Rod (Yokozuna), turn around.' He turns around and sure enough, his hair is on fire,” Undertaker added. He claimed that all the members of Bone Street Krew started “pounding” Yokozuna to death. Some even took advantage of the situation and attacked him deliberately.

However, Yokozuna laughed it off. According to The Undertaker, Yokozuna was always in a good mood and never got offended at jokes and ribs. The Phenom ended his story saying that he misses Yokozuna. Yokozuna died from pulmonary edema in 2000 while touring for independent wrestling in Liverpool.

Undertaker and Yokozuna’s incredible WWE feud

Their first feud started at the 1993 Survivor Series PPV where the Undertaker was part of Team All-Americans and Yokozuna was the captain of Team Foreign Fanatics. Throughout the 4-on-4 Survivor Series elimination match, the two exchanged hands multiple times and were even responsible for eliminating each other via count-out. This led to a Casket match between Undertaker and Yokozuna which took place at Royal Rumble 1994.

The Undertaker dominated most of the match and as he came close to winning, Yokozuna’s manager Mr Fuji called out Team Foreign Fanatics to attack The Undertaker. After a lot of struggle, the group managed to shove the Undertaker into the casket, giving the win to Yokozuna. The Undertaker went on a long break only to return and defeat Yokozuna in another Casket match which took place at the 1994 Survivor Series PPV.

