Drew McIntyre Says Goldberg And Roman Reigns Shouldn't Headline WrestleMania 36

After Edge, Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre has stated that Goldberg and Roman Reigns shouldn't headline WrestleMania 36. Drew McIntyre recently revealed that he and Brock Lesnar should headline a day of WrestleMania 36 and Edge and Randy Orton should headline the other day. He said Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar and Edge vs Randy Orton has seen more build-up then Goldberg vs Roman Reigns.

Comparing the Roman Reigns vs Goldberg storyline with Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre stated that the story between Edge and Randy Orton is around nine years long. He said the two have delivered some great promos and deserve to headline a day of WrestleMania 36. However, Drew McIntyre accepted that the match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg is going to be epic as both the superstars are powerhouses.

“Edge and Randy, I and Brock, we’re probably going to put in a little bit more time, so that’s a reason why we should headline WrestleMania 36,” said Drew McIntyre.

Edge wants to headline WrestleMania 36 with Randy Orton

After WWE announced that they are turning WrestleMania 36 into a two-day event, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and claimed that he is going to headline one day of WrestleMania 36. However, Edge responded to Roman Reigns' tweet and said that he and Randy Orton are going to headline the PPV. Edge then mocked Roman Reigns and said that the lone wolf is back in his yard after nine years. WWE legends Paige and Mick Foley have also expressed their desire to watch Edge and Randy Orton headline WrestleMania 36 and not Roman Reigns and Goldberg.

Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent https://t.co/MZ4umW1NYB — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 19, 2020

