Drew McIntyre, Stephanie McMahon, Others Congratulate Triple H On His 51st Birthday

On Monday, July 27, WWE legend Triple H celebrated his 51st birthday, and on the occasion, many WWE fans and superstars took to social media and congratulated the Hall of Famer. While WWE CEO and father-in-law Vince McMahon hailed Triple H as the ‘true champion’, his wife Stephanie McMahon called him ‘Romeo’. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT Champion Keith Lee, WWE legend Dave Batista and others also congratulated Triple H.

He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! pic.twitter.com/ucsz3Cj69b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2020

A Happy Birthday to you @TripleH. I am hopeful it's been a worthy day. #GameInHisGlory pic.twitter.com/z0XBOA6v6f — Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 28, 2020

First of all, happy birthday @tripleh! This feud has been brewing ever since he snubbed the finger point in favour of a handshake when I won the NXT title... #DrewAndA https://t.co/Z4NZsKixmq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

Also Read l Triple H WWE career: Vince, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, others sell WWE stock worth $1.5 million?

Triple H birthday: Fans congratulate The Game on his 51st birthday

On the occasion, many WWE fans shared clips of Triple H’s iconic in-ring moments, while others hailed him as the best and prayed for his health. “Happy birthday to one of the greatest of all time,” wrote a fan. “Happy Birthday to Triple H, one of my favourite wrestlers of all time and the leader of the most entertaining faction in the history of pro wrestling, DX,” another added. “Happy 51st birthday to one of The Greatest Performers of All Time & on the mic. Triple H is the mastermind behind NXT,” commented a third.

Also Read l WWE News, Triple H WWE career: Triple H will be Vince's successor, not Stephanie McMahon: Jim Ross

Triple H birthday: Triple H WWE career and major achievements

Triple H – real name Paul Michael Levesque – is a WWE Hall of Famer and the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE. He has been part of some iconic WWE matches and is also called the founder of WWE NXT. Triple H started his WWE career in 1995 and soon became a household name. He co-founded the legendary D-Generation X faction with Shawn Michaels which became a major element of the iconic Attitude Era. In 1999, Triple H won his first WWE Championship and went on to headline several major WWE PPVs, including WrestleMania.

Also Read l Triple H WWE career: Triple H says Undertaker played a crucial part in his relationship with Stephanie McMahon

Triple H won a number of championships in his 25-year-long WWE career. He’s a 14-time world champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time European Champion and a three-time World Tag Team Champion, making him the company's seventh Triple Crown Champion and second Grand Slam Champion. He’s also a two-time Royal Rumble match winner and a King of the Ring tournament winner.

9 x WWE Champion

5 x World Heavyweight Champion

5 x Intercontinental Champion

3 x Tag team Champion

2 x European Champion

2 x Royal Rumble winner

1 x King of the Ring

Grand Slam Champion

Hall of Famer

NXT dad

Cerebral Assassin

The Game

The King of Kings



Happy birthday, @TripleH pic.twitter.com/94iBFEtxUC — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 27, 2020

Also Read l Triple H WWE career: Stephanie McMahon reveals she was left with butterflies after first kiss with Triple H: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com