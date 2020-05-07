Stephanie McMahon Reveals She Was Left With Butterflies After First Kiss With Triple H

Triple H recently completed 25 years in WWE and also starred in an episode of ‘WWE Untold’. In the one-episode documentary, WWE presented a brief look at Triple H’s iconic WWE career. The episode also showed Triple H’s greatest WWE moments, including his relationship with wife Stephanie McMahon both in and outside the ring. The couple started dating in the 2000s and even appeared in the ring together a couple of times.

I could not be more proud of you @TripleH! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/uE0D6mAnau — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 24, 2020

Also Read l Who has Triple H dated before marrying WWE Chairman's daughter Stephanie McMahon?

However, when remembering Triple H’s memorable Royal Rumble fight with Mick Foley in 2000, Stephanie McMahon revealed something many did not know. Stephanie McMahon revealed that when Triple H was about to enter the ring, he kissed her on her lips for the very first time. She said it was a "butterfly moment" for her.

“That was the first time he had ever actually kissed me on the lips, and it kind of took me back because I knew it was in character but was it really in character? “I kind of had the butterfly moment.”

Also Read l Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's WWE salaries revealed: Report

Triple H Stephanie McMahon marriage: The story of the power couple

The couple started working together in various storylines in the 2000s and reportedly started liking each other’s company at the time. After dating for a few years, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2003 and tied the knot in October 2003. After their marriage, Stephanie McMahon took her husband's surname and legally changed her name to ‘Stephanie McMahon Levesque’. The couple has three daughters - Aurora Rose Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque.

Also Read l Stephanie McMahon reveals the idea mother Linda McMahon had which changed WWE: WWE News

Also Read l Stephanie McMahon reveals WWE is in talks with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a return: WWE News