Vince McMahon And Pat Patterson Allegedly Ruined Rocky Johnson’s Funeral: Reports

WWE Legend Rocky Johnson passed away on January 15 and his funeral took place in Florida where many of his friends from WWE came in to pay their respects. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Hall of Famer Pat Patterson also appeared during the ceremony and allegedly they were not at all peaceful. According to wrestlers Devon Nicholson and Billy Graham, Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon were out of tune during the funeral ceremony which hurt the feelings of many.

According to many, Billy Graham took to Facebook after Rocky Johnson’s funeral ceremony and wrote that he saw Pat Patterson call Rocky Johnson a ‘M**********r’. Graham claimed that Pat Patterson kept on disrespecting Rocky Johnson until few people went up the stage and forced him to come down. Graham claimed that Pat Patterson was drunk and was feeling really bad after the ceremony.

“Out of nowhere Pat Patterson goes into this rant and called Rocky Johnson a M**********r and started this vulgar rant about how worthless Rocky was and a bunch of guys had to drag Pat Patterson off the church platform,” said Billy Graham.

Devon Nicholson on his YouTube channel Hannibal TV said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was also rude while talking about Rocky Johnson on stage. Nicholson said that the preacher of the church started the ceremony by disrespecting pro-wrestlers which may have triggered Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon. According to many, the funeral was supposed to take place at a much smaller church, but the venue was changed last minute to a bigger church. This was done because Dwayne Johnson decided to call many of his friends to the funeral.

Tony Atlas reveals how Rocky Johnson inspired him

After the death of Rocky Johnson, Tony Atlas was interviewed by Hannibal TV, where the Hall of Famer revealed how Rocky Johnson inspired him to become a wrestler. When asked about how he feels about the news, Tony Atlas said that he feels really sad as Rocky Johnson was a great friend. He then said that when he started wrestling in the 1970s, he faced a lot of racism. He wanted to leave the profession and go back to his hometown, but Rocky Johnson stopped him and inspired him to become a wrestler.

