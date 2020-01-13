Mexican Wrestler La Parka Passes Away After Suffering In-ring Injuries

Popular Mexican wrestler La Parka died on January 11 after suffering injuries in a match that took place in October 2019. According to reports, the 54-year-old wrestler had suffered fatal injuries in a match that took place at Kaoz Lucha Libre's 64 Anniversary event. It is said that the Mexican tried to attempt what is known as a suicidal dive in the wrestling fraternity. According to reports, he started to show signs of kidney failure and was put on assisted breathing. However, the very next day both his kidneys and lungs failed. The wrestler was discharged from the hospital and was under assisted care at his home.

Horrific accident

While jumping, Parka's feet got entangled in the ropes that resulted in him crashing on a mat placed outside the fighting ring before he was rushed to the hospital for sustaining a broken neck and cervical fracture. According to reports, the accident left him paralysed and unable to communicate with anyone. However, the wrestler regained the ability to communicate after some time.

La Parka's death prompted many fans to pay tribute to the late sportsman:

I had the opportunity to wrestle

La Parka in Mexico City

Very sad news in professional wrestling

Prayers for strength for his family pic.twitter.com/Vqml49psVG — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 12, 2020

Haven’t stopped crying and I know you wouldn’t want me to. Today’s match is dedicated to you Chewy. Years and years of working and traveling with you. You weren’t just a superhero to the fans but also to you friends and coworkers. RIP Parka 🙏🏻 https://t.co/P0YLL9dBon — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 12, 2020

Wrestling career spanning more than two decades

La Parka's original name was Jesús Alfonso Huerta Escoboza. He was from the city of Hermosillo, Mexico and began his wrestling career in the year 1987 and wrestled all over the world with AAA for a period of more than 20 years. He went on to win the Antonio Pena Cup and Triplemania Cup.

Adolfo Margarito Tapia Ibarra was the wrestler who originally donned the La Parka title. Ibarra went on to fight in World Championship Wrestling (WCW). However, he changed his stage name and now fights under L.A. Park.

