Chris Jericho Pushes For Partnership Between AEW And New Japan Pro Wrestling

Chris Jericho ended any challenge to the AEW World Championship by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi on Day 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14. 'The Ace' had said that he would challenge for the AEW World Championship if he won the match. However, it seems Jericho seems to want AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling to have a working relationship. During the post-match conference, he said that both parties should put their egos and feelings aside to reach an agreement to work together.

AEW match at the Tokyo Dome

The match was a culmination of several months of build-up between the wrestlers/ Chris Jericho returned to NPJW with the AEW Wrestle Kingdom 14 for a bout with Hiroshi Tanahashi. The duo put up a classic display of wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, with the Y2J making 'The Ace' tap out using the Liontamer submission. Chris Jericho’s win has ended Hiroshi Tanahashi’s chance to challenge for the AEW World Title for the moment. But Jericho recently tweeted that he would like a rematch between him and Tanahashi sometime in the future for the AEW World Title.

Two wrestlers who are in my Top 10 of All-Time in the ring together in the Tokyo Dome. A special moment. #njwk14 @IAmJericho @tanahashi1_100 pic.twitter.com/kCqqA1w3yl — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) January 5, 2020

