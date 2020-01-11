Andrade Should Take Wrestling Lessons From His Future Father-in-law: Kalisto

The latest United States Champion Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza has a lot to celebrate. Apart from winning his first main roster title on December 26, 2019, he got engaged to his ladylove Charlotte Flair in the New Year. However, critics of the champion feel that he still requires lessons in wrestling.

Another professional wrestler, Kalisto recently responded to Andrade’s championship picture on social media. He asked him to learn how to fight from his future father-in-law Ric Flair. Andrade won the United States Championship when he defeated Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden. The champion shared a picture of himself on social media.

Disfrutalo... nada es para siempre 👊🏽 https://t.co/H8eK8WSCKV — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) January 9, 2020

Kalisto mocks Andrade

Responding to the picture, Kalisto said Andrade should enjoy the success as nothing lasts forever. Andrade jokingly answered that he had forgotten that Kalisto ever worked for WWE. The banter continued as The Lucha House Party member brought up Andrade’s father-in-law, saying the senior Flair can teach the former NXT champion how to wrestle.

Dile a tu suegro que te enseñe a luchar.. — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) January 9, 2020

Since the 2019 draft that took place in October, Andrade has put up impressive in-ring performances on RAW. He won the United States Championship and then went on to defeat Ricochet in a non-title match on RAW. Later, he defended his title in the most recent episode of RAW against Rey Mysterio.

