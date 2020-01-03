Rey Mysterio Reveals His Son Dominik Can Make His Pro Wrestling Debut In 2020

In an interview by an Indian sports website earlier, Rey Mysterio had revealed his future plans and talked about when fans can see his son Dominik make his pro wrestling debut. Rey Mysterio recently completed 30 years in pro-wrestling. When asked if he is thinking of retiring from the business, the masked luchador said that ‘it is hard to answer’ as he feels motivated and driven by the sport. He added that it’s up to his mind - if he wants, he can leave the business in a week.

Rey Mysterio then talked about his son and said that he can’t quit wrestling right now as he has to work with his son. Dominik, who has appeared in many episodes of WWE with his father, is currently training at a wrestling performance centre. Talking about his son’s official in-ring debut, Rey Mysterio said that fans can see Dominik make official pro-wrestling debut in 2020.

"I'm hoping that my son can be ready by next year. I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020, and I'm just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match. So, let's hope that it's next year, by the end of the year 2020," said Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio says Dominik made him come back to WWE

A few weeks ago, Rey Mysterio was seen celebrating with his son Dominik after he won the United States Championship title against AJ Styles. He got emotional and revealed that he was thinking of retiring from wrestling. However, because of his son, he came back to WWE. Rey Mysterio then talked about Survivor Series and said that fans might not have seen him winning the WWE Championship title against Brock Lesnar. Still, they witnessed a double 619 and a double frog slap. He ended the conversation saying that he dedicates his win to his fans and especially his Latin brother and sister. Rey Mysterio then hugged his son and left the ring with fans cheering his name.

