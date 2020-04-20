Randy Orton And Mick Foley Remember Their Iconic 2004 WWE Backlash Match

Sixteen years ago today, Randy Orton and Mick Foley faced each other in one of the most barbaric matches in WWE history. According to many, the match helped Randy Orton become a household name and develop his 'Legend Killer' persona. The match also showed how much punishment Mick Foley could take even though he was around 40 years old.

Earlier this week, Mick Foley and Randy Orton took to Twitter and remembered their career-defining match. Mick Foley claimed that his match against Randy Orton was the best match of his career. Randy Orton responded to Mick Foley’s tweet and said that the 2004 Backlash match was the most impactful match of his career.

16 YEARS AGO, TODAY - the best match of my career! #Backlash2004 @RandyOrton



Great job on the video! https://t.co/zR1TPF09KZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 18, 2020

@RealMickFoley that is probably my favorite and the most impactful match of my career. #stillhavethethumbtacks #thankyoumick 🙏🏼 https://t.co/1Z9XQlBnHM — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 18, 2020

Blacklash 2004: Randy Orton defeats ‘Cactus Jack’ Mick Foley

In one of the most brutal matches in WWE history, 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Mick Foley’s 'Cactus Jack' persona. From the start, the fight took a barbaric turn as fans saw Cactus Jack lay a barbed wire baseball bat between Randy Orton's legs and perform a leg drop. Cactus Jack continued to punish Orton and he even poured gasoline on the bat and tried to light it on fire.

On this day 16 years ago.@RandyOrton defeated and retained his Intercontinental Championship against @RealMickFoley in a hellacious No Holds Barred Match at #WWE #Backlash 2004. pic.twitter.com/uykt2fJl5a — Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) April 18, 2020

However, then WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff stopped Cactus Jack and said he would disqualify him if he lit the bat on fire. Randy Orton saw an opening and executed an RKO to take control of the match. He began punishing Cactus Jack and delivered another RKO on Cactus Jack onto the barbed wire baseball bat. Randy Orton then pinned Mick Foley and retained his title.

