WWE Announce Huge Match As Main Event Of WWE Backlash 2023, Roman Reigns Not Involved

WWE announced a huge matchup as the main event of WWE Backlash 2023, which comes over a month after the wrestling world witnessed a much-exciting WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Interestingly, the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is not a part of the main event at Backlash, as two other superstars will headline the PPV on Saturday, May 6. The main event will be held between none other than the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar and the ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes was in ecstasy after winning the Royal Rumble match, earlier this year, as he called for a huge championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It all came crashing down for the American Nightmare at WrestleMania, where he lost a hard-fought match to the undisputed champion. He was then shockingly attacked by Brock Lesnar the following night on Monday Night Raw.

ALSO READ | WWE Raw After Mania Results: Brock Lesnar Shocks The WWE Universe And Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar obliterates Cody Rhodes with a steel chair on RAW

This shocked the entire WWE universe as Rhodes was supposed to team up with Lesnar for a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. “Between WrestleMania and the following night on Raw, the dream turned into a nightmare. Not only did Rhodes lose to Reigns in controversial fashion in the WrestleMania main event, but he was suddenly ambushed by Brock Lesnar just before the two were set to battle Reigns and Solo Sikoa in tag team action on Raw. The Beast brutalized Rhodes to a shocking and uncomfortable degree, obliterating him with steel chairs and the ring steps as the Raw After WrestleMania came to a stunning conclusion,” WWE said announcing the main event of WWE Backlash.

“Since then, Rhodes has been on a quest to challenge Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash, and on the April 17 edition of Raw, Lesnar accepted Rhodes’ challenge. Can Rhodes bounce back from his WrestleMania loss with a victory over The Beast, or will Lesnar obliterate The American Nightmare? Find out at WWE Backlash, streaming LIVE from Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6,” the announcement further read.

WWE News: How to watch WWE Backlash 2023 in India?

WWE Backlash 2023 is scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6. In India, WWE fans will be able to enjoy live action from the premium live event from 5:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday, May 7. Fans in India can watch the PPV live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.