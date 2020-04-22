Money In The Bank 2020: Photos From Stamford Set Leaked And Fans Can’t Wait To Watch PPV

The upcoming Money in the Bank 2020 PPV will take place at WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. For the first time ever, WWE superstars would have to climb the 'Corporate Ladder’ at the Money in the Bank 2020. According to WWE reports, the Men and Women Money in the Bank 2020 match will begin from the bottom floor of the WWE headquarters. The participants would have to fight each other while making their way to the terrace of the WWE Headquarters. The participants would then have to climb the ladder and the try to get the briefcase hanging on the top.

Also Read l MITB 2020 schedule: WWE introduces 'Climb the Corporate Ladder' for traditional Money in the Bank PPV

MITB 2020 leaked photos: Money in the Bank 2020 ring pictures leaked

This year’s Money in the Bank matches will surely be different because previously, superstars had to only climb the ladder to get the hanging briefcase and win the match. Recently, solowrestling posted some leaked pictures of the Money in the Bank 2020 ring on its Twitter account, which showed the fully developed MITB ring at the top of WWE headquarters. Fans are excited to see the first-ever 'Corporate Ladder' match and they can’t wait to see how WWE makes the Money in the Bank 2020 attractive without the attendance of live audiences.

#WWE | Primeras imágenes de cómo ha quedado el stage para los combates #MITB en la azotea de la sede central de la empresa en Connecticut.



El evento: el proximo 10 de mayo pic.twitter.com/kHLC61PXOX — Solowrestling (#QuedateEnCasa🏡) (@Solo_Wrestling) April 21, 2020

Also Read l MITB 2020 matches/MITB 2020 schedule: Rey Mysterio's return date confirmed; will compete at Money in the Bank 2020 qualifiers

Fans react to upcoming Money in the Bank 2020 PPV

I think @WWEAsuka should win womens money in the bank and challenge becky for raw womans championship — nikola64777 (@njurican861) April 22, 2020

UHHH I JUST HEARD ABOUT THE "CORPORATE LADDER" STUFF WITH MONEY IN THE BANK 2020 AND LMFAO???? I HOPE THEY FAKE SOMEBODY GETTING THROWN OFF THE TOP OF TITAN TOWERS — Avery @ One Step From Eden (@AVeryTinyGoat) April 21, 2020

⚠️ Money In The Bank 2020 spoilers ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ssYdzHGS8q — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 17, 2020

MITB 2020 schedule/ MITB 2020 matches: Money in the Bank 2020 details

At WrestleMania 36, WWE announced that the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV is scheduled to take place on May 10, 2020. WWE also revealed that there will be two major Money in the Bank matches - a Men’s Money in the Bank match and a Women's Money in the Bank match. According to the Money in the Bank rules, the winner of the match will earn a contract to pin their respective champion anytime, any place to become the new champion.

Also Read l MITB 2020 matches/MITB 2020 schedule: Lana vows to become Ms. Money in the Bank and cash in on Becky Lynch: WWE News

MITB 2020 matches/MITB 2020 schedule: Matches announced until now

WWE Championship match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Championship match: Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman (c)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match: Tamina Snuka vs Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Apollo Crews vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin or Drew Gulak vs TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Nia Jax v. Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke vs Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs TBA

Also Read l MITB 2020 matches/MITB 2020 schedule: Drew McIntyre to defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins at MITB 2020: WWE News