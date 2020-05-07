When Is Money In The Bank 2020? Full Schedule And Complete Match Card Of WWE Marquee Event

Quick links:
While most of the United States remains in lockdown, WWE continues to churn out its weekly episodes, albeit from an empty arena. The company is determined to not let COVID-19 outbreak affect its regular business and is currently working from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. After the relative success of the innovative two-day WrestleMania 36, WWE's next pay-per-view Money in the Bank (MITB) 2020 is just around the corner. Here's all you need to know about when is Money in the Bank 2020, Money in the Bank matches and the complete match card.
The first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 36, MITB 2020 is set to be another big event where WWE will use the lockdown to its fullest and try some out-of-the-box ideas for its regular matches. The Money in the Bank date and time is Sunday, May 10, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, May 11, 4:30 AM IST) for the main show. The kickoff will commence one hour before the main show.
Most of the matches at the MITB 2020 will take place from the aforementioned Performance Centre in Orlando. However, the pay-per-view's flagship money in the back matches will take place from the WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut.
In India, MITB 2020 will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN Network. The live streaming will be made available on Sony LIV. Alternatively, MITB 2020 will also be available live on the WWE Network for users all across the globe.
So far six matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view. Here's the complete Money in the Bank match card:
The field is complete.@AJStylesOrg @reymysterio @WWEAleister @WWEDanielBryan @BaronCorbinWWE and @otiswwe will do battle in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7y2PoN1gFa— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
The upcoming episode of SmackDown should see WWE confirm additional matches for the event.
