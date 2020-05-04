Undertaker's The Last Ride Documentary Series Set To Premiere After Money In The Bank PPV

WWE recently took to Twitter and revealed the release date of the much-awaited Undertaker documentary series, The Last Ride. According to the company, Undertaker The Last Ride will premiere on the WWE Network next Sunday, May 10, 2020. The Undertaker documentary will release on the same day as the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV. Some believe that the Undertaker documentary will premiere after the PPV. The first episode of the Undertaker documentary series is titled ‘Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear’.

“Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33,” said synopsis.

Though The Undertaker recently fought AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, the documentary will focus on his feud with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. According to many, WrestleMania 33 was supposed to be Undertaker’s last match before announcing retirement, which is why WWE shot the Undertaker documentary, The Last Ride at that time. However, plans changed and The Undertaker returned to face AJ Styles after three years. Some believe that The Last Ride could feature an episode showing the Undertaker vs AJ Styles feud. Few also believe that The Undertaker retirement could go through following the release of The Last Ride.

Updated MITB 2020 match card after last week’s WWE SmackDown: Matches announced till now

WWE Championship match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Championship match: Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman (c)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match: Tamina Snuka vs Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Apollo Crews vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Otis

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Nia Jax vs Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs Carmella

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day (c) vs John Morrison and The Miz vs The Forgotten Sons vs Lucha House Party

It's a match 5 years in the making when @WWEBrayWyatt challenges @BraunStrowman for the @WWE Universal Championship at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/y2rel4tn1C — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

