Night Of Champions: When Randy Orton Bested John Cena, Triple H In A Classic Triple Threat

At Night of Champions 2009, Randy Orton showcased his incredible in-ring skills as he was able to defeat WWE legends John Cena and Triple H in a classic Triple Threat match. The match was loved by fans as it featured a number of memorable moments like Randy Orton throwing Triple H through the table and John Cena & Triple H trapping Orton in a double submission hold. Apart from these moments, the match also established Randy Orton as a dominant and clever champion who was ready to do anything for his WWE title.

Night of Champions 2009: The birth of the John Cena vs Triple H vs Randy Orton feud

At WWE's The Bash PPV, Randy Orton defeated Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match to retain his WWE Championship. A week later, WWE scheduled a tournament to find the next opponent for Randy Orton. Both Triple H and John Cena made it to the finals, but as Cena was about to win, Orton's followers Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase entered and attacked the two. As a result, it was announced that Randy Orton would defend the title against both Triple H and Cena in a Triple tThreat match at Night of Champions.

Night of Champions 2009: Randy Orton defeats John Cena and Triple H

As soon as the bell rang, Randy Orton stepped out of the ring, letting John Cena and Triple H fight each other. However, John Cena and Triple H got down and dropped the champion with a double suplex. Triple H took over and came close to winning the match when Randy Orton pulled him out of the ring and threw him into the announce table. John Cena took advantage of the situation as he threw Orton into the crowd and went on to trap Triple H in the STF. Randy Orton tried to hit John Cena with a punt, but Cena dodged, only to be taken down by the champion.

Randy Orton stomped both of his opponents before the challengers recovered and trapped him in their submission holds. Triple H trapped Orton in Sharpshooter, while The Captain of Cenation applied a crossface. Randy Orton tapped out, but the referee couldn’t decide the winner of the match, so he decided to let the match continue. Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase then appeared in the ring and helped Randy Orton take down his opponents. As John Cena fought back, Orton caught him with an RKO to win the match at Night of Champions.

Image credits: WWE.com