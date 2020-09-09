Night Of Champions: When Randy Orton Defeated Cena, Edge, Jericho, Others To Turn Champion

At Night of Champions 2010, Randy Orton defeated Sheamus, Wade Barrett, John Cena, Edge, and Chris Jericho in a Six-Pack Elimination Challenge to win the WWE Championship. Even though the match didn’t live up to expectations, it was powered by an entertaining storyline which lasted months. The feud also established Sheamus and Wade Barrett as premier superstars who were new to WWE fans at the time. Night of Champions 2010 also provided a bump for Randy Orton's persona, who dominated the ring for months before losing the title to Miz.

Also Read l Night of Champions: When Randy Orton bested John Cena, Triple H in a classic Triple Threat

Night of Champions 2010: The birth of the Orton vs Sheamus vs Barrett vs Cena vs Edge vs Jericho feud

The Night of Champions 2010 feud between the six superstars started at the Fatal 4-Way PPV where Sheamus defeated John Cena, Edge and Randy Orton to become the new champion. The Celtic Warrior then retained his title against John Cena and Randy Orton at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. On the August 23 episode of RAW, the anonymous GM announced a series of matches to find Sheamus’ next opponent. In the qualifying matches, Edge defeated R-Truth, Chris Jericho defeated The Great Khali, Randy Orton defeated John Morrison & Ted DiBiase, while John Cena defeated The Miz.

Also Read l Night of Champions: When Seth Rollins scored biggest win of his career by defeating Sting

Later, Wade Barrett confronted Sheamus and cashed in the WWE Championship contract he received for winning the first season of NXT. Later, the GM officially announced that Sheamus would defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, John Cena, Chris Jericho, Edge, and Wade Barrett in a six-pack challenge at Night of Champions. A week later, Chris Jericho added a stipulation to the match, claiming that he would leave the promotion if he does not win the championship.

Also Read l WWE News: Finn Balor dominates Adam Cole to be crowned the new NXT Champion

Night of Champions 2010: Orton defeats Sheamus, Barrett, Cena, Edge, Jericho

As soon as the bell rang, Randy Orton eliminated Chris Jericho with an RKO, sending him out of the promotion. John Cena then eliminated Edge but was taken out by Wade Barrett and the Nexus. Nexus then attacked Orton, but Cena went after Barrett with a steel chair. Randy Orton then eliminated Barrett with an RKO but received a Brogue Kick by Sheamus. As Sheamus attempted to execute a High Cross, Orton countered with RKO and won the match.

Also Read l WWE News: Rusev and Matt Hardy take shots at WWE for bizarre social media policy

Image Source: WWE.com