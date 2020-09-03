Night Of Champions: When Seth Rollins Scored Biggest Win Of His Career By Defeating Sting

At Night of Champions 2015, Seth Rollins scored the biggest win of his career as he defeated pro-wrestling legend Sting in his last match before announcing retirement. The match was loved by fans as it established Seth Rollins as the major heel in the company who then went on to work with icons like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton. The storyline between the two was also hailed by many as it included other top stars like John Cena and Triple H. Many critics also lavished praise on Sting, who delivered an incredible performance despite being in his late 50s at the time.

“The match was far better than the aftermath. Sting belied his age with a standout performance. He looked better than he did against Triple H at WrestleMania with a crisper outing, doing well to have the bout live up to the hype,” wrote Ryan Dilbert while reviewing the PPV.

Night of Champions: The birth of the Sting vs Seth Rollins feud

At SummerSlam 2015, WWE Champion Seth Rollins defeated US Champion John Cena in a Winner Takes All match, becoming a dual titleholder. A few weeks later, Triple H and The Authority attempted to present Seth Rollins with a statue for winning the two titles, but instead, Sting made his return and attacked Rollins. Sting then challenged Seth Rollins to a championship match which was later made official by Triple H. John Cena also invoked his rematch clause to face Rollins for the United States Championship at Night of Champions.

Night of Champions: Seth Rollins defeats Sting

After losing his United States Championship to John Cena, Seth Rollins entered the ring to defend his WWE Championship against Sting. As soon as the bell rang, both superstars started trading blows until Rollins threw Sting through an announce table. Sting tried to fight back with a Scorpion Death Drop, but Rollins broke free and performed a Turnbuckle Powerbomb, injuring the icon.

Seth Rollins then tried to deliver a Pedigree, but Sting countered with Scorpion Deathlock. Seth Rollins soon recovered and attempted to execute a Pedigree, but Sting countered and tried to deliver Scorpion Deathlock, which Rollins countered with a Small Package to retain his title at Night of Champions.

After the match, Sheamus made his way to the ring to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, as he was about to pin Rollins, Kane appeared and performed Chokeslams on both Rollins and Sheamus. Kane then executed a Tombstone Piledriver on Rollins and stood over him as the show went off-air.

Image credits: WWE.com