Artem Chigvinstev Pampers Pregnant Nikki Bella With Mouth-watering Homemade Barbacoa

Former WWE star and John Cena’s ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella is currently enjoying good times, with Artem Chigvinstev. The 36-year-old is 27 weeks pregnant. The duo's social media outings are nothing but sheer couple goals. Only recently, Nikki Bella shared an Instagram story in which she was seen enjoying her dinner in bed prepared by her fiance Chigvinstev amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Artem Chigvinstev prepares dessert for Nikki

Nikki Bella is an active member on social media and keeps fans enthralled with her lovable posts with Artem. As Nikki is getting closer to her due date, she recently celebrated her 26th week pregnancy anniversary at home amid the quarantine. Moreover, no to miss how time and again she enjoys appetizing meals prepared by Artem Chigvinstev. The retired WWE star recently relished on a treat by fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, who made her delicious homemade barbacoa. Taking to her IG story, Nikki Bella flaunted the dessert and wrote, "Someone made me homemade barbacoa, so yummy."

The next picture shows how she happily gobbles up the dessert while resting beside Artem Chigvinstev. Surprisingly, this is not the first time when Artem Chigvinstev has made food for Bella. The Russian professional dancer has cooked several home-cooked meals for Nikka even before.

Also Read | When Triple H defeated John Cena, Randy Orton and JBL to win the WWE Championship

Looks like Nikki Bella's fans are swooning over her and Artem Chigvinstev's relationship. Bella shared a video made by one of her fan pages for her and Artem. The video depicts the blissful moments shared by the adorable couple. From events to outings and from dinners dates to trips, the visual shows it all. It seems that the video was made to congratulate Artem Chigvinstev and Nikki Bella for their child. Bella's caption read, "Mom & Dad! This is so cute? Thank you! We love it." Check it out here:

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's top moments on 'Saturday Night Live'; new Disney movie to WWE promo shoot

Also Read | WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch opens up on featuring in Showtime TV show 'Billions'

Also Read | WWE Wanted John Cena And Randy Orton To Be The Next Rock And Stone Cold, Claims Jim Ross

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.