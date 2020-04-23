Who Has John Cena Dated? John Cena's Girlfriends Ft. Nikki Bella And Shay

WWE superstar John Cena became a household name since his initial days of wrestling and later went on to became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, as he turned his attention from wrestling to the cinematic universe. However, he is still attached with WWE and is a part-time superstar who graces the ring on special occasions only. Apart from wrestling, John Cena has also been at the epicentre of the rumour mill. While some of his relationships were mere rumours, some of his relationships received quite some traction in and out of WWE. As John Cena turns 43, here's a look back at his relationships inside and outside WWE.

WWE: John Cena relationship trail inside and outside WWE

The 16-time World Champion has often been linked up with various WWE superstars but most of the time John Cena ruled them out as rumours. However, John Cena’s relationship with Nikki Bella was well-documented in the WWE Universe. John Cena and Nikki Bella dated each other for almost four years after which Cena went on to propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 32. After defeating The Miz and Maryze at WrestleMania 32, John Cena got down on his knees and proposed to Nikki Bella in front of a packed AT&T stadium. Surprisingly, the duo split up just a couple of weeks later and Nikki Bella instantly announced her new relationship with dancer Artem Chigvinstev.

Currently, John Cena is in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh and the duo has officially declared themselves a couple. In the premiere of ‘Do Little’, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were spotted together and are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. A few months ago, TMZ shared a video on their website which showed John Cena leaving the Montage Hotel with Shay Shariatzadeh. The clip also showed the couple holding hands while leaving the hotel.

Apart from that, John Cena’s in-ring WWE personality has dated a number of divas. AJ Lee and John Cena were rumoured to be partners for some time. However, with time it was discovered that John Cena unveiled the stunt just for WWE.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)