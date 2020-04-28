When John Cena Met A Seven-year-old Cancer Survivor Inside The WWE Ring; Watch

Former WWE World Champion John Cena has served as a role model to millions for what he has done inside and outside the WWE ring. Throughout his 18-year long WWE career, John Cena achieved nearly everything including several world titles. However, John Cena has often made it to the headlines for his deeds outside the ring. On one such instance, John Cena once a met a cancer-survivor and thrilled the wrestling community in 2015.

WWE: John Cena meets cancer survivor kid alongside Sting on WWE RAW

In a Monday Night RAW segment in 2015, John Cena stunned the WWE Universe after he made a surprise announcement about a cancer survivor, Kiara Grindrod, who was just seven years old at the time. The wrestling entertainment show was put on a halt as John Cena grabbed the mic and addressed the kid in front of a packed crowd.

Kiara Grindrod was in the attendance with her father, while John Cena and Sting got down and made their way into the attendance to meet the seven-year-old. Kiara Grindrod was sporting a John Cena t-shirt and seemed extremely happy as John Cena personally came to meet her. WWE veteran Sting also came up and met her while everyone in the attendance cheered and praised the class act from two of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

WWE: John Cena meets cancer survivor kid and his charitable work

John Cena has always been interactive with his fans and the 16-time-World Champion has an immense fan following among kids. John Cena has often surprised his fans by visiting them and his association with the Make A Wish Foundation has enabled him to meet a lot of fans from all over the world. Here’s how WWE superstar John Cena thrilled his fans in one of the best was possible.

Image courtesy: WWE YouTube