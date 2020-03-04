WWE Throwback: When John Cena And JBL Made Each Other Bleed In 2005 WWE Title Match

Former WWE champion JBL has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and the entire wrestling universe has been buzzing with excitement. The latest episode of WWE Backstage revealed that JBL is going to be a Hall of Famer on April 2 alongside Batista, nWo, and The Bella Twins. Surprisingly, JBL’s long-time rival and 16-time World Champion John Cena also came forward and congratulated JBL for his achievement at WWE Backstage. It reminisced the WWE fans about John Cena’s iconic rivalry with JBL which involved a “blood-war” between both the superstars in 2005.

WWE SmackDown: When John Cena and JBL broke the bars in 2005

John Cena and JBL locked horns against each other for the WWE Championship belt in 2005 at a SmackDown segment. However, by the end of the night, the entire WWE universe was left stunned. It was an ‘I Quit’ contest between John Cena and JBL, thus the fight was not meant to stop until one of the wrestlers quits. Though JBL was forced to accept his defeat, he managed to deploy a lot of damage over John Cena in the initial moments and both the men were left bloodied.

John Cena and JBL attacked each other with everything they could grab and a chair hit by JBL left John Cena’s skull wide open. It was a total massacre at WWE SmackDown as John Cena was left bloodied and bruised. However, Cena managed to regain his momentum in the fight and injured JBL with some massive blows.

After a certain point, JBL started to bleed too and John Cena managed to turn the tables from his side. The fight that started inside the ring went out of it as both the contestants were eager to do anything to notch the victory. However, WWE Champion John Cena managed to pull off his finisher and defeat JBL in one of the biggest fights of his career.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)