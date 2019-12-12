WWE NXT Highlights: Finn Balor Dominates, Angel Garza Proposes To Girlfriend After Win

After an underwhelming RAW, WWE NXT displayed some incredible matches and moments which fans loved. The show was headlined by a Triple-Threat match between Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor and Keith Lee to become the No 1 contender to face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. The night also saw Dakota Kai and Mia Yim take their shuffle to the black-and-gold ring. The night turned extra for Angel Garza as he got a shot to face Lio Rush for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and then went on to propose his girlfriend in the NXT arena.

WWE NXT: Angel Garza becomes the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Lio Rush came out aggressive but the challenger was ready and fought back. Angel Garza delivered an Avalanche Spanish Fly which secured him a near-fall, but the NXT Cruiserweight Championship fought back. In the later part of the match, Angel Garza rolled outside and hit Lio Rush with double knees. Garza then tried to get the three counter by delivering the Wing Clipper to the champion, but that was not enough. Angel Garza then went on to trap Rush in a reverse full nelson and forced his opponent to submit.

WWE NXT: Dakota Kai defeats Mia Yim

After having a brawl backstage last week, NXT officials decided to set a match between Dakota Kai and Mia Yim. The match started with Mia Yim punishing Dakota Kai, but The Captain of Team Kick gained an advantage after she successfully delivered a cheap shot to Mia Yim. Kai then pinned Yim to take the win. However, Yim was not happy with the result and started punishing Kai. Both the superstars took than their brawl to the crowd and Yim sent Kai through a table with Saito suplex.

WWE NXT: Finn Balor defeats Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa started the match and exploded in the ring, but he was stopped by his opponents. After that, all the superstars got a chance to shine and display their moves. In the later part of the match, fans saw the Blackheart delivering an Air Raid Crash on Lee for an unsuccessful pinfall. The Limitless One then recovered and hit Ciampa with the Spirit Bomb. When Lee was about to pin Tommaso Ciampa for the win, Finn Balor entered the ring and hit the Coup De Grace on Lee for a successful three counter.

WWE NXT: Other matches and their results

Raul Mendoza defeats Cameron Grimes

Travis Banks defeats Jaxson Ryker

Breezango defats The Singh Brothers

Bianca Belair defeats Kayden Carter

