WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee And Lio Rush Win; Austin Theory Makes His Debut

This week’s WWE NXT was not aired live. Instead, the matches were recorded last week and they were aired on Wednesday (Thursday in India). WWE took this decision so that wrestlers could spend some time with their family on Christmas. The show was headlined by a Tag-Team match between the duo of Keith Lee & Lio Rush and Damian Priest & Tony Nese. Plus, fans also saw the debut of Austin Theory as he faced Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship.

Major matches/segments happened on WWE NXT:

WWE NXT: NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeats Austin Theory

The night started with Roderick Strong coming to the ring and challenging every NXT superstar for a match. The former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory answered the call and demanded a title match. To which, the NXT North American Champion agreed. From the start of the match, Austin Theory started showing his incredible moves and made it hard for the champion to take over. Theory went on to deliver a devastating cradle suplex on the ring apron, but The Messiah of the Backbreaker recovered. Strong delivered a powerbomb to take over and went on to hit Theory with a jumping knee strike. The North American Champion then trapped the challenger on the Strong Hold, forcing Theory to submit.

WWE NXT: Keith Lee & Lio Rush defeat Damian Priest & Tony Nese

Keith Lee entered the ring with a smile, but as the match progressed, The Limitless Superstar exploded and punished his opponents. Lee then delivered a Jackhammer to Tony Nese. Damian Priest tried to fight, but Lee shut him down with his special moves. Lio Rush then took the tag and ascended to his partner’s shoulders. He delivered The Final Hour to seal the victory.

Major matches/segments happening on WWE NXT:

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeats Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Candice LeRae defeats Taynara Conti

Dominik Dijakovic defeats Bronson Reed

Bianca Belair defeats Shotzi Blackheart

