WWE NXT Highlights: Adam Cole Defeats Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley New NXT Women's Champion

This week’s WWE NXT saw some incredible matches and new storylines being introduced. The night began with a match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship and ended with Rhea Ripley facing her long-time rival Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship. The show also featured a match between Damian Priest and Killian Dain.

WWE NXT: Top matches that took place

Adam Cole defeats Finn Balor, retains his NXT Championship title

The match saw both the superstars showing their best, but throughout the match, Finn Balor was able to show more dominance. After Finn Balor kicked out of the Last Shot delivered by Adam Cole, it looked like the NXT Champion is going to fall. But that didn’t happen as the surprising appearance of Johnny Gargano left 'The Prince' in shock and gave Adam Cole the time to secure an unlikely win. After Adam Cole left the ring, Gargano grabbed a chair and punished Balor with it.

WWE NXT: Damian Priest defeats Killian Dain

From the start of the match, Killian Dain targeted Damian Priest’s ribs and punished him till the middle of fight. 'The Archer of Infamy' was unable to do anything, but a single mistake by 'The Beast of Belfast' gave Damian Priest enough time to recover. Damian Priest then fought back and countered a Vader Bomb by Killian Dain. He delivered a Reckoning to secure a win.

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler, becomes the new NXT Women's Champion

The match started with Rhea Ripley delivering a superplex to Shayna Baszler, but a distraction by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke gave the champion a chance to take over. Shayna Baszler punished Rhea Ripley for a long time, but the challenger countered and the referee went down. Before the referee could recover, The Champion attacked Ripley with a steel chair. The challenger kicked out and delivered an avalanche Riptide for the win.

