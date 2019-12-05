WWE NXT Highlights: Shayna Baszler Gives Rhea Ripley A Women’s Title Match; Lee Pins Cole

NXT is WWE’s up and coming brand. It has been offering some incredible action in the ring for the past few weeks. This week’s NXT matches will lead to two championship matches in the coming weeks. Let’s take a look at today’s match results.

WWE NXT highlights: Killian Dain defeated Pete Dunne via pinfall

Killian Dain opened the show by entering the ring and challenging anyone to face him. His arch-rival Pete Dunne accepted his challenge. The wrestling was entertaining and Dunne fought with a heavily bandaged knee. Dunne and Dain fought on the top rope and ultimately, Dain picked up a pinfall victory.

Watch Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain: WWE NXT highlights, Dec. 4, 2019

WWE NXT highlights: The Horsewomen take out Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley was set to face Dakota Kai (who has turned heel and betrayed Ripley) at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. At the beginning of the match, Kai threw insults at Ripley and Mia Yin. Ripley left her scheduled match to marvel at Kai’s betrayal in the WarGames. She even allowed Yim in the ring to exact revenge. As Kai was getting beaten up all over the arena, the Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler and MMA Horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir took on Ripley. Baszler administered a Kirifuda Clutch to make her pass out. Now, WWE has scheduled a championship match between Baszler (who holds the NXT Women’s Championship) and Ripley.

Watch Shayna Baszler gives Rhea Ripley an NXT Women’s Title Match

WWE NXT highlights: KUSHIDA defeated Cameron Grimes with a pinfall

Kushida made a successful return to the ring after suffering a wrist injury. He was scheduled to face Raul Mendoza. But Mendoza was attacked by Grimes, who took his spot in the match. It was a short bout, with Kushida converting a German Suplex attempt into a pinfall to win the match. However, a rematch can be expected somewhere down the road.

Watch Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes: WWE NXT

WWE NXT highlights: Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa & Dominik Dijakovic defeated The Undisputed ERA via pinfall

This match had an unexpected visitor in the form of Finn Balor. The Prince came out from the crowd to take out Adam Cole of The Undisputed ERA with a Shotgun Dropkick. He next targetted Ciampa with 1916. The Balor rampage was brought to an end when Keith Lee took him out with a Spirit Bomb. Cole, who had recovered by then, tried to capitalise on the opportunity by hitting Lee with a Superkick. But there was no victory for The Undisputed ERA as Lee hit back with a jackhammer to win the match. After the match, GM William Regal announced that Ciampa, Balor and Lee would face each other next week for the right to challenge Cole for his NXT title.

Watch Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic vs. The Undisputed ERA

WWE NXT highlights: Other matches

Watch Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li via submission

Watch The Forgotten Sons defeated Adrian Alanis & Leon Ruff via pinfall

Watch Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno via pinfall

