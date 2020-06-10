WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 10 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole face Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. According to many, Adam Cole will win again with the help of The Undisputed Era. Finn Balor is also scheduled to appear as he will face Cameron Grimes in a singles match.

According to reports, after losing to Karrion Kross at TakeOver: In Your House, former champion Tommaso Ciampa could appear in the ring and continue his feud with the former IMPACT Wrestling champion. There is speculation that new WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai could make an appearance and start a feud with long-time rival Rhea Ripley. After the events of TakeOver, North-American Champion Keith Lee could continue his rivalry with former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano.

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT preview: Adam Cole to face Dexter Lumis

WWE NXT preview: Finn Balor to face Cameron Grimes

WWE NXT preview: Keith Lee fights vs Johnny Gargano feud could continue

WWE NXT preview: Mia Yim could face Candice LeRae

WWE NXT preview: Tommaso Ciampa could appear

WWE NXT preview: Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai feud could start

WWE NXT preview: Karrion Kross and Scarlett could make an appearance

WWE NXT preview: Drew Maverick could talk about the new contract

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

