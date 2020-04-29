WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 29 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defend his title against Damian Priest. According to many, Keith Lee will win the match. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Mia Yim and it is expected that The Queen will defeat Yim. Some also believe that Io Shirai could make an appearance as she is Flair’s next opponent. Tommaso Ciampa could also appear and confront Karrion Kross for attacking him a few weeks ago.

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT Live Match: Charlotte Flair to face Mia Yim

WWE NXT Live Match: Keith Lee to defend his NA championship title against Damian Priest

WWE NXT Live Match: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match 1

WWE NXT Live Match: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match 2

WWE NXT Live Match: Adam Cole vs The Velveteen Dream feud to continue

WWE NXT Live Match: The Undisputed ERA could appear

WWE NXT Live Match: Karrion Kross could make an appearance

WWE NXT Live Match: Tommaso Ciampa could feature

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

