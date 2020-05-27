WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 27 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see the return of Kurt Angle as he will become a guest referee for the steel cage match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. According to many, Matt Riddle will win the match with the help of Kurt Angle which will keep the storyline going. There are also some rumours that the two could face each other again in the upcoming NXT TakeOver PPV.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled to make an appearance and will face the duo of Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai with a partner of her choice. According to many, a major WWE RAW star could appear and team up with Charlotte Flair to defeat Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross will also feature and hype their upcoming TakeOver match.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and May 13 episode preview

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT preview: Matt Riddle to face Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as guest referee

WWE NXT preview: Finn Balor vs Damian Priest feud to continue

WWE NXT preview: Adam Cole to talk to William Regal

WWE NXT preview: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match 1

WWE NXT preview: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match 2

WWE NXT preview: WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to appear

WWE NXT preview: Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross feud to continue

WWE NXT preview: Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai to face Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice

WWE NXT preview: Scarlett could make an appearance

WWE NXT preview: More NXT TakeOver matches could be revealed

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and April 29 episode preview

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and April 22 episode preview

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and April 15 episode preview