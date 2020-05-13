WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 13 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see 'The Prince' Finn Balor face Cameron Grimes. According to many, Finn Balor will defeat Grimes but will be attacked by NXT UK Champion Walter and the Imperium. WWE NXT Tag-Team champion Matt Riddle will team up with Pete Dune’s replacement Timothy Thatcher to face Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. The night could also see the return of Tommaso Ciampa as he could call out Karrion Kross and start a new storyline.

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT Live Match: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to face the Imperium

WWE NXT Live Match: Finn Balor to face Cameron Grimes

WWE NXT Live Match: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match 1

WWE NXT Live Match: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match 2

WWE NXT Live Match: Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Io Shirai could appear

WWE NXT Live Match: Tommaso Ciampa could return

WWE NXT Live Match: Karrion Kross could make an appearance

WWE NXT Live Match: Scarlett could make an appearance

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

